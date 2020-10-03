Beaufort County School District revises meal distribution schedule

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County School District is revising its free meal distribution schedule for all students beginning next week, when many students will resume face-to-face instruction on hybrid schedules on Oct. 5.

All district students, virtual learners as well as those resuming face-to-face instruction, will still be able to get free meals, and family income will not be a factor.

Since COVID-19 forced a statewide school shutdown last March, the district and Sodexo, its food services contractor, have distributed free meals using a combination of school pick-up points and school bus routes scattered across the county.

Since then, 892,090 meals have been provided to Beaufort County children, according to the school district.

Beginning Monday, bus route meal distribution will cease, as buses will be needed to transport hybrid students to school. Buses will run at a 60% student capacity in order to accommodate physical distancing recommendations as per DHEC. As a result, the fleet will be fully utilized.

Hybrid students will receive meals during the two days of the week they are attending school and will be provided meals for the remaining days of the week as well. Virtual students will also be provided a weekly allotment of food.

Schools will contact families with food distribution information.