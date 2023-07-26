BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Protecting kids is top of mind for first responders in the Lowcountry.

“Protecting our students in the halls of schools is job one. Not just for fire, EMS and Sheriffs, but now also for teachers who are being counted on even more in case of an emergency.”

“With today’s risks and threats to our schools, that’s simply not enough.”

This is the way schools used to train for an emergency – fire drills and exit awareness.

Now, there are bigger worries – alleged active shooter situations, like at Beaufort High last year, as well as fires and medical emergencies.

So first responders are now counting on teachers to be “first” to protect their kids.

Assistant Chief of Burton Fire, Daniel Byrne explained, “It used to be real easy, fire alarm goes off, you do ABC, simple. It’s not that simple because we know fire alarms have been used to draw teachers and students out of the classroom, smoke from discharged weapons have set off fire alarms and teachers just had no idea there was shooter in the school.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is teaming with local fire departments and county EMS for pre-school sessions designed to give them important information so they can react to scenarios – not just wait for help, because seconds count.

Byrne said, “To understand they smell smoke where the biggest risks are, where they should go, how the building is going to react.

Virginia Marshall of Beaufort County EMS told News 3, ‘We are teaching them what to do when someone goes into cardiac arrest. What happens when someone gets injured? What types of medical treatment they can provide before first responders can get there whether that’s stopping the bleed from the injury or notifying the 911 dispatch center that there is an emergency.”

Byrne said, “Anywhere in the school ask yourself that question what if. What if I heard a gunshot? What if I smelled smoke right now? Take all the training and education we provided and formulate a plan for themselves.”

Marshall explained, “We hope someone here’s the message, that everyone hears the message.”

She continued, “There is no policy, no one policy that fits all, no one procedure that fits all. So by providing them this education and providing them this training., if that day comes they are quicker to make those decisions and feel confident making those decisions.”