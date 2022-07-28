BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — Parents, if you have a child headed back to school this upcoming year and are worried about how you may pay for school supplies, one Lowcountry event has got you covered.

The Beaufort County Back-To-School Expo is back and, this year’s theme is setting the stage for success. After two years, the school district is excited to be back together to help the community.

Crews were on sight trying to prepare for this weekend’s festivities. This year’s event will provide free school supplies and free dental and health services by the Beaufort-Jasper-Hampton comprehensive health services.

Parents will also be able to talk with district food services about the different free and reduced lunch programs the district has to offer. Local restaurants and businesses will hold raffles for different prizes. Student services manager, Juanita Paylor said if you’re in need this event is for you.

“I know firsthand what it means to not have so this is important that families and everyone out know that we have a safe place for you to come to get supplies for your students,” Paylor said.

{super}

The back-to-school event is happening Saturday at the Beaufort-Jasper Academy of Career Excellence in Ridgeland from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.