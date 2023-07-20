BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV)- The Beaufort County School District (BCSD) announced that more than 20 district schools will be offering free breakfasts and lunches to all their students during the 2023-24 school year, under the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP).

The CEP is a federally funded initiative, which serves schools with high percentages of students from low-income families. The program was established in 2010 and is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Schools are eligible to participate if more than 40 percent of their students are determined to be low-income. According to CEP, in the participating BCSD, the average poverty rate is 84 percent.

The participating schools in the BCSD this year are Academy for Career Excellence, Battery Creek High School, Beaufort Elementary School, Beaufort High School, Beaufort Middle School, Broad River Elementary School, Hilton Head Island Early Childhood Center, Hilton Head Island Middle School, Hilton Head Island School for Creative Arts and Daufuskie Island School, James J. Davis Early Childhood Center, Joseph Shanklin Elementary School, Lady’s Island Elementary School, Lady’s Island Middle School, Michael C. Riley Early Childhood Center, Michael C. Riley Elementary School, Mossy Oaks Elementary School, Port Royal Elementary School, Robert Smalls Leadership Academy, Red Cedar Elementary School, St. Helena Elementary School, Whale Branch Early College High School, Whale Branch Elementary School and Whale Branch Middle School.

The other schools in the county that were not listed will continue to offer free and reduced-price lunches to students whose families apply and demonstrate financial need under the National School Lunch Program.

According to District Chief Financial Officer Tonya Crosby, she feels there should be no cost to the district for the expanded services and believes this is a win-win for our students and the district.

Parents or guardians who do not want their children to participate in the CEP program may contact Virginia Weekly at 843-322-0806 or at virginia.weekly@beaufort.k12.sc.us. Individuals wishing to make a formal appeal can contact Sheila Burtz at 843-322-5417 or P.O. Box 755, Beaufort, SC 29901.