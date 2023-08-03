SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) is anticipating and planning for a safe and exciting school year.

In order to make that happen, the school system’s Chief of Police, Terry Enoch, says officers have been focused on daily training and updated protocol to prepare for a safe school opening.

“We’re taking a holistic approach at security. Whether you’re riding the bus, more accountability for our students. Whether you’re at an athletic event, safety and security there. Every aspect this is what we call the layer of security approach. We’re looking at every activity that our kids are involved in. How do we keep them safe? We’re doing that through best practices and what’s best for right here in our district,” Enoch said.

Police say they’ve been training all summer for campus emergencies, but Chief Enoch says school safety starts at home. He has some tips for families as kids head back to class.

The Chief urges parents to stay engaged with their kids. Do bookbag checks, encourage the buddy system, and occasionally walk the route to school or bus stops to get familiar with any hazards or issues along the way.

SCCPSS is currently seeking to hire more resource officers with a passion for working with and protecting children, but Chief Enoch assures parents that there will be a school resource officer at every school on opening day.