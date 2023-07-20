SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) is looking to resolve vacancies in faculty and staff.

“We’re still challenged and faced with a driver shortage. We’re no different from anybody else,” said Vanessa Miller-Kaigler, the Deputy Superintendent and Chief Operations Officer.

In a media day conference held by SCCPSS Thursday, the main talking point was the decline in teachers, drivers, janitors, coaches, counselors, nurses and school resource officers.

“It’s a tough market, but we’re working the best we can to fill the positions,” said the Chief of Human Resources, Ramon Ray.

To bolster recruitment, the school board has increased staff pay by 5%. The hourly pay for bus drivers went up to $18.87, and hiring incentives are in place to fill custodians and campus police positions.

“We have some vacancies, but we have a strategy to make sure we fill in those gaps,” said Chief Enoch, Chief of Campus Police. “So every position may not be filled, but we take an all-hands-on-deck approach.”

Multiple job fairs will be held by the district in the coming months for all positions with vacancies — especially drivers.

“We provide training, we pay you to learn, approximately $15 an hour,” said Timothy Burns, Director of Transportation. “Once you pass the third-party examination, from there, you’ll go up to the starting payment for a drive.”

When asked why he thought drivers are leaving, Burns responded: “Because we are a school district, and if I can pay you a $5,000 sign-on bonus to drive a truck, would you stay?”

“We’re a school district, we don’t have a pot of money sitting out there for this, and we do as much recruiting as we can,” he added.

The bus routes and schedules will be changing as current drivers shift from five-hour shifts to eight, as drivers will be doubling down to provide enough transportation for all school types.

“Right now, we are still in a position where we can not transport students beyond 1.5 miles of the school,” said Miller-Kaigler.

Due to the lack of drivers and policy, some schools will transport students within a 1.5-mile radius, to allow drivers to make multiple trips quickly throughout the school day.

To provide peace of mind to parents when it comes to the new times and routes, SCCPSS will be using an app called “Here Comes the Bus” to track buses live.

Miller-Kaigler encourages parents to check the routes and update their address information.

Students will return to the classroom on Thursday, Aug. 3.