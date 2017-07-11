Back to School: Savannah-Chatham County Public School System

Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools head back on Monday, Aug. 5.

Open Houses:

Elementary Schools – Thursday, Aug. 1 from 4-6 p.m.

Middle Schools – Friday, Aug. 2 form 4-6 p.m.

Dates and times for K-8 Schools, High Schools, Charter Schools and Alternative Learning Centers vary. See a full schedule here.

Events:

Back to School Showcase

Families are invited to the showcase on Saturday, July 27 at the Savannah Mall (14045 Abercorn Street).

Stop by anytime between 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Staff will be available to help parents and students with anything they might need to go back to the classroom.