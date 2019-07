Montgomery County students head back to the classroom on Friday, Aug. 2.

Ahead of the first day, we’ve gathered some important information for you.

Events:

Open Houses will be held Thursday, Aug. 1, from 2-6 p.m.

Back to School Bash is happening Tuesday, July 30, from 2-6 p.m.

Other Important Info:

Visit Montgomery County Schools Website for more information on school supply lists, the parent portal and more.

2019-20 Academic Calendar

Individual School Sites:

Click or tap here to visit WSAV’s Back to School Headquarters