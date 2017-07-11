Back to School: Jasper County Schools

Jasper County students head back to school on Monday, Aug. 19. Ahead of the first day, we’ve gathered your need-to-know information.
Important Links:
Events:
Free School Supply Drive
- Happening Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. The drive will be held at Turpin Park in Ridgeland, South Carolina.
- The Gillisonville Young Adult Sunday School class will be giving out school supplies to the local community.
South Carolina’s Tax-Free Weekend
- Happening from Aug. 2-4, a variety of back-to-school essentials will be exempt from the state’s 6% sales tax and any applicable local taxes.
