Back to School: Jasper County Schools

Jasper County students head back to school on Monday, Aug. 19. Ahead of the first day, we’ve gathered your need-to-know information.

Important Links:

Jasper County Schools Website 

Bus schedules

2019-2020 Academic Calendar

Online Student Registration

School Supplies

Uniform Policy

Vaccination information

Bell Times

Student Handbook

Meal Menus

Events:

Free School Supply Drive

  • Happening Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. The drive will be held at Turpin Park in Ridgeland, South Carolina.
  • The Gillisonville Young Adult Sunday School class will be giving out school supplies to the local community.

South Carolina’s Tax-Free Weekend

  • Happening from Aug. 2-4, a variety of back-to-school essentials will be exempt from the state’s 6% sales tax and any applicable local taxes.

Click or tap here to visit WSAV’s Back to School Headquarters

