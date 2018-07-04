Back To School: Important information for Candler County Schools

Back To School

Candler County Schools go back to class on Monday, Aug. 5.

Open Houses for the elementary, middle and high schools will be held Thursday, Aug. 1 from 4 to 6 p.m. Students will be able to get their class schedules, meet with teachers and acclimate themselves to their schools.

Download the 2019-20 school calendar here.

Parents: Visit here for more resources and helpful info.

Individual Schools:

Metter Elementary School (Pre-K – 5th)

MES Back to School Carnival:

  • Happening Saturday, July 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the K8 Complex
  • Free school supplies, games, popcorn, cold drinks (Note: Student must be present to receive supplies)

Metter Middle School (Grades 6-8)

Metter High School (Grades 9-12)

For information on all schools in Candler County, visit metter.org.

