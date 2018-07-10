Back to School: Important info for Appling County Schools

Back To School

Appling County Schools head back to the classroom on Monday, Aug. 5.

Check out this year’s Open House schedule:

Appling County Primary School – Friday, Aug. 2

  • Pre-K Orientation – 12:30 p.m. – Open house follows
  • Kindergarten-2nd Grade from 1-3 p.m.

Appling County Elementary School

  • 3rd Grade Orientation ONLY on Thursday, Aug. 1 at 6 p.m.
  • 4th & 5th Grades on Friday, Aug. 2 from 2-3:30 p.m.

Altamaha Elementary School – Friday, Aug. 2

  • Pre-K Orientation at 9 a.m. – Open house follows
  • Kindergarten through 5th Grades – 9-11 a.m.

Fourth District Elementary School – Friday, Aug. 2

  • Pre-K Orientation at 9 a.m. – Open house follows
  • Kindergarten through 5th Grade – 9-11 a.m.

Appling County Middle School – Thursday, Aug. 2

  • Happening from 1-3 p.m.

Appling County High School – Thursday, Aug. 1

  • 9th Grade Orientation at 5 p.m.

For information on all Appling County schools, go to appling.k12.ga.us/.

Download the 2019-20 school calendar here.

For the 2019-20 school supply list, visit here.

Important Links:

Parent/Student Portal Login

Appling County Schools Facebook

Altamaha Elementary School

Appling County Primary School

Appling County Elementary School

Fourth District Elementary School

Appling County Middle School

Appling County High School

Click or tap here to visit WSAV’s Back to School Headquarters

