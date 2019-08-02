Back to School Fun Day set for Saturday in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – On Saturday, Bluffton students can get ready to go back to school and have fun at the same time.

Back to School Fun Day will be on Saturday, Aug. 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will be held at Oscar Frazier Park at 77 Shults Road.

The event is completely free and will include parent workshops and backpack giveaways, along with wet and dry bouncy houses, a dunk booth, crafts, a hula hoop contest, storytelling and more. There will also be a cheer camp for children ages five to 12.

Volunteers, sponsors and donations are needed. Anyone interested should contact Sharon Brown, Event Coordinator at 843-368-6755.