Back to School: FedEx surprises students with free school supplies

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – FedEx employees loaded over 200 boxes full of school supplies into the gym at Juliette Low Elementary for some lucky students on Wednesday.

“They know that they’re going to get a surprise. They are not sure what that surprise will be,” said Principal Tahisha Wright.

The boxes from FedEx are part of a nationwide initiative for the company to give back to the communities they serve — and Juliette Low is the first in Savannah to receive them.

“We do this all over the country,” said FedEx Ground Managing Director Don Davis.

The students received highlighters, pencils, paper, and even backpacks.

“This is a part of who we are as FedEx [and we] really try to get involved in the communities we live and work,” Davis added.