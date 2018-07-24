keep

Back to School: Colleton County School District

Back To School

School starts Monday, Aug. 19 for Colleton County.

Ahead of the first day, we’ve gathered some important information for you.

Open Houses:

  • High School Orientation at CCHS PAC:
    Freshmen – Wednesday, Aug. 7 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
    Sophomores/Juniors – Tuesday, Aug. 6 from 5:30-7 p.m.
    Seniors – Monday, Aug. 5 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
  • 6th Grade Orientation – Wednesday, Aug. 7:
    9-11:30 a.m. for last names A-J (registration starts at 8:30 a.m.)
    1-3:30 p.m. for last names K-Z (registration starts at 12:30 p.m.)
  • Meet the Teacher for elementary schools:
    Thursday, Aug. 15 from 4-6 p.m.
  • Meet the Teacher for middle school (6-8):
    Thursday, Aug. 15 from 6-8 p.m.

Back 2 School Bash:

Happening Saturday, Aug. 3 for K-12 students in the district.

Head to the Colleton County High School Gym from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. for food, prizes, games, free school supplies and more.

Note: Parents and children must be present to win prizes or receive supplies. Call 843-782-4522 for additional information.

Important Links:

Website

School Calendar

Dress Code

Supply Lists:

Bus route info

