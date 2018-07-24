Back to School: Colleton County School District

School starts Monday, Aug. 19 for Colleton County.

Ahead of the first day, we’ve gathered some important information for you.

Open Houses:

High School Orientation at CCHS PAC:

Freshmen – Wednesday, Aug. 7 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Sophomores/Juniors – Tuesday, Aug. 6 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Seniors – Monday, Aug. 5 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

9-11:30 a.m. for last names A-J (registration starts at 8:30 a.m.)

1-3:30 p.m. for last names K-Z (registration starts at 12:30 p.m.)

Thursday, Aug. 15 from 4-6 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 15 from 6-8 p.m.

Back 2 School Bash:

Happening Saturday, Aug. 3 for K-12 students in the district.

Head to the Colleton County High School Gym from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. for food, prizes, games, free school supplies and more.

Note: Parents and children must be present to win prizes or receive supplies. Call 843-782-4522 for additional information.

Important Links:

Supply Lists:

