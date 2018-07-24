Back to School: Colleton County School District

School starts Monday, Aug. 19 for Colleton County.
Ahead of the first day, we’ve gathered some important information for you.
Open Houses:
- High School Orientation at CCHS PAC:
Freshmen – Wednesday, Aug. 7 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Sophomores/Juniors – Tuesday, Aug. 6 from 5:30-7 p.m.
Seniors – Monday, Aug. 5 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
- 6th Grade Orientation – Wednesday, Aug. 7:
9-11:30 a.m. for last names A-J (registration starts at 8:30 a.m.)
1-3:30 p.m. for last names K-Z (registration starts at 12:30 p.m.)
- Meet the Teacher for elementary schools:
Thursday, Aug. 15 from 4-6 p.m.
- Meet the Teacher for middle school (6-8):
Thursday, Aug. 15 from 6-8 p.m.
Back 2 School Bash:
Happening Saturday, Aug. 3 for K-12 students in the district.
Head to the Colleton County High School Gym from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. for food, prizes, games, free school supplies and more.
Note: Parents and children must be present to win prizes or receive supplies. Call 843-782-4522 for additional information.
Important Links:
Supply Lists:
