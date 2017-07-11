Back to School: Bryan County Schools

The first day of school for Bryan County students is Thursday, Aug. 1.

Open Houses are happening Monday, July 29 and Tuesday, July 30. Check out the schedule:

The school system has set up a special Back to School page with all of your need-to-know information.

Here are some important links from the page:

Bryan County Schools Facebook and Twitter – Full list of socials available here

Recommended School Supply List (Note: Teachers will provide a list of specific supplies during Open Houses)

Click or tap here to visit WSAV’s Back to School Headquarters