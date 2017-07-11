Back to School: Bryan County Schools

Back To School

by:

Posted: / Updated:
BTS 2018 BRYAN COUNTY_1530835004086.png.jpg

The first day of school for Bryan County students is Thursday, Aug. 1.

Open Houses are happening Monday, July 29 and Tuesday, July 30. Check out the schedule:

The school system has set up a special Back to School page with all of your need-to-know information.

Here are some important links from the page:

Click or tap here to visit WSAV’s Back to School Headquarters

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss