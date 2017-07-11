Back to School: Beaufort County Schools

Beaufort County schools head back to school on Monday, Aug. 19.

Orientation and “Meet the Teacher” begin on Wednesday, Aug. 14 and run through Friday, Aug. 16. Check out the schedule here.

Back to School Expo on Saturday, Aug. 10

The Beaufort County School District is partnering with government agencies and businesses for their annual expo featuring free school supplies, free health screenings and free lunch.

The expo is happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and transportation is available from pick-up locations. Visit here for contacts and additional information.

Important Links:

Beaufort County Schools Website – Facebook page

All school websites

2019-20 Academic School Calendar – English | Español

Recommended Supply Lists – English | Español

Bus schedules

Bell times

Uniform Policy

Immunization requirements

Click or tap here to visit WSAV’s Back to School Headquarters