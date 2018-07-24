Back to School: Bacon County Schools

Bacon County schools head back to class on Monday, Aug. 5.
Ahead of the first day, we’ve gathered some important Back to School information.
Open Houses:
- Bacon County Primary School – July 31 from 5-7p.m.
- Bacon County Elementary School – July 31 from 3-5 p.m.
- Bacon County Middle School (6th grade) – Aug. 1 from 4-6 p.m.
- Bacon County Middle School (7th & 8th grades) – Aug. 1 from 5-7 p.m.
- Bacon County High School – Aug. 1 from 4-6 p.m.
Important Links:
Bacon County School District Website
