Back to School: Bacon County Schools

Back To School

Bacon County schools head back to class on Monday, Aug. 5.

Ahead of the first day, we’ve gathered some important Back to School information.

Open Houses:

  • Bacon County Primary School – July 31 from 5-7p.m.
  • Bacon County Elementary School – July 31 from 3-5 p.m.
  • Bacon County Middle School (6th grade) – Aug. 1 from 4-6 p.m.
  • Bacon County Middle School (7th & 8th grades) – Aug. 1 from 5-7 p.m.
  • Bacon County High School – Aug. 1 from 4-6 p.m.

Important Links:

