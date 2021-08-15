Almost all SC students head back to school this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — By the end of this week, almost all of South Carolina’s 760,000 public school students will be back in classes.

The state’s largest district is among more than 60 districts with openings scattered from Monday to Thursday. At the end of the week, Union County students will be the only ones left on summer break. They start back Aug. 23.

Schools are welcoming students back in person after the 2020-21 school year saw massive disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic. But state lawmakers won’t let them require masks or vaccines for older students who can get the shots.