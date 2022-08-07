SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — For over a decade, Ready Set Go Back to School has provided free school supplies for thousands of kids.

On Saturday, that tradition of giving out free supplies continued —making the transition back to school as easy as possible for families.

“This is our 14th year of the event,” said Donna Williams, an organizer of the event. “Although school has started already, we have agencies that’s giving out hygiene kits for the kids. We have backpacks filled with supplies and much more, even socks and things of that nature.”

This massive event in the community had families lining up starting at 8 a.m. as around 5,000 kids were expected to collect school supplies. Even though school has already started, event organizers say families often wait for this event to get their kids ready for school.

“I kid you not that said they did not allow their kids to start school this week because they were waiting on this back-to-school event so they could get some supplies,” Williams said. “They needed that extra boost.”

This is a much-needed boost for parents as inflation continues to take a toll on families

“Prices of everything are going up,” Williams said. “Imagine the families that already have a hardship of trying to manipulate food and again paying for lunches at the schools. So this will give them a little relief of something that okay we don’t have to worry about that.”