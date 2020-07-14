Back to School: Wayne County Schools

The first day for Wayne County Schools is set for Monday, Aug. 10.
Reopening plans have not been released at this time. News 3 will keep you updated on this page.
School supply lists:
Wayne County High School students should bring paper and a pencil on the first day. Teachers will then provide a list of needed supplies.
- James E. Bacon Elementary
- Jesup Elementary School
- Arthur Williams Middle School
- Martha Puckett Middle School
- Martha Rawls Smith Elementary
- Odum Elementary School
- Screven Elementary
Important Links: