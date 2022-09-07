(The Car Connection) — Jaguar finds itself in the midst of an electric transformation. Like many other automakers, ranging from Dodge to Volvo, the British luxury brand shrinks its lineup of gas vehicles as it plans a big and bright, but still distant, electric future. Three new electric crossover SUVs are planned to launch by 2025, but Jaguar will shift away from the I-Pace and into a more ultra-luxury class with an estimated starting price exceeding $100,000 and doubling that for top performance grades.

In the immediate future arriving in dealerships now, the 2023 Jaguar lineup stays the same, if not a bit thinner. All models will have Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, as well as Amazon Alexa through Jaguar’s Pivi Pro infotainment system. Also standard on all models except for the F-Type sports car is adaptive cruise control. Jaguar streamlines powertrain options on its low-volume models and raises prices by about $1,500 across the board. Its excellent 5-year/60,000-mile warranty remains, and it includes scheduled maintenance for the same period of time.

Here’s what’s new for the 2023 Jaguar lineup. Prices include a $1,275 destination fee, except where noted.

2023 Jaguar E-Pace

– The small crossover SUV gets standard adaptive cruise control that restarts from a stop on its own and a new wheel package option.

– The P250 SE shares a 2.0-liter turbo-4 that makes 246 hp and 269 lb-ft of torque with the F-Pace and XF. The 300 Sport is no longer offered. The E-Pace starts at $49,175, which is $1,100 more than last year.

2023 Jaguar F-Pace

– The five-seat crossover SUV comes with three engine choices and standard AWD across five trims, including a new P550 SVR Edition 1988 that celebrates an XJR that won the 1988 24 Hours of Le Mans. The 1988 edition has a special color combo and is a limited run of 394 units, which represents the number of laps the XJR completed in its winning endurance race.

– The bestselling Jaguar comes with a 2.0-liter turbo-4 making 246 hp and 269 lb-ft in base P250 form for $53,675, or the P250 S for $57,275.

– A mild-hybrid with both a turbo- and supercharger added to a 3.0-liter inline-6 makes 395 hp and 406 lb-ft in P400 R-Dynamic S guise. It costs $66,075.

– The range-topping P550 SVR has the F-Type’s supercharged 5.0-liter V-8 and a starting price of $90,775. The Edition 1988 jumps to $111,275.

2023 Jaguar I-Pace

– The five-seat electric crossover SUV now has wireless smartphone connectivity, bucket sport seats, and new colors.

– Sold only in HSE trim with a 246-mile range and a 90-kWh battery pack feeding a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system that generates 394 hp and 512 lb-ft, the 2023 I-Pace HSE costs $72,575, which is a $1,400 increase from last year.

2023 Jaguar F-Type

– The sports coupe and convertible carries over with a supercharged 5.0-liter V-8 making 444 hp and 428 lb-ft in P450 form with rear- or all-wheel drive. Jaguar tunes that engine to 575 hp and 516 lb-ft in the F-Type R. There is no R-Dynamic model for 2023.

– F-Type pricing increased between $300 and $5,200 over last year, with the P450 RWD starting at $74,675, and AWD adding a whopping $10,500. Convertible versions are $3,300 more. The R tops the lineup at $109,775; the convertible adds $2,700 more.

2023 Jaguar XF

– The mid-size sedan carries over with P250 S and P250 SE grades powered by the same 2.0-liter turbo-4 as the F-Pace, or a P300 R-Dynamic with AWD making 296 hp and 295 lb-ft.

– Prices increase $1,700 over last year: The P250 S costs $48,275, the P250 SE costs $51,575, and the P300 R Dynamic costs $53,975.