Volkswagen hasn’t sold a Passat in the U.S. since the 2022 model year but the nameplate lives in other markets, albeit on a sedan and wagon unrelated to the model that was sold here.

Now a new generation of that global Passat has been revealed, marking the 50th anniversary of the nameplate’s introduction. A formal debut is set for next week’s 2023 Munich auto show in Germany.

The new Passat will be available exclusively as a wagon, a body style referred to by VW as the Variant. There are no plans to sell it in the U.S., nor are there any plans to add a sedan body style. Elsewhere, it will start sales in early 2024.

It’s bigger and more powerful than the model it replaces, measuring approximately 193.6 inches long, or 5.6 inches more than the outgoing model. About two inches has been added to the wheelbase, which means passenger space will be up. Storage is close to 68 cubic feet when the rear seats are folded.

Powertrain options include a range of turbocharged gas and diesel engines, some in mild- and plug-in hybrid configurations. The most potent is a plug-in hybrid setup that delivers a combined output of 268 hp. The battery is a 19.7-kwh unit that VW estimates will deliver an electric range approaching 60 miles (measured on European test cycles).

2024 Volkswagen Passat Variant 2024 Volkswagen Passat Variant 2024 Volkswagen Passat Variant

For the cabin design, VW has implemented a more upmarket look thanks to improved materials and bigger screens. A 10.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 12.9-inch infotainment screen are standard, while the latter can be swapped out with an available 15.0-inch unit.

Underpinning the vehicle is an updated version of Volkswagen Group’s MQB platform designed for high-volume, front-wheel-drive vehicles with internal-combustion engines. The platform features in the latest Golf and multiple other models in the VW Group brand portfolio, including a new Skoda Superb that’s due to be revealed shortly.

The Passat and Superb are twins under the skin, though the Skoda is expected to be available in both sedan and wagon body styles.

Production will take place at a VW Group plant in Bratislava, Slovakia.

While the U.S. misses out on the latest Passat, VW will have a mid-size hatchback available here shortly in the form of the 2024 ID.7 electric vehicle. The U.S. may also receive an ID.7 wagon that’s currently out testing.

