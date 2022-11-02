A new generation of Nissan’s Z sports car arrived for 2023, and, just as it did for the predecessor model, Nissan has built a racing version to GT4 specifications.
The new Z GT4 made its formal debut on Wednesday at the 2022 SEMA show in Las Vegas, following a previous showing in September, as well as in April during a 24-hour race in Japan, though Nissan didn’t let on what the car actually was at that time.
Order books will open in mid-2023 for delivery in time for the 2024 motorsport season. However, select customer teams competing in the U.S.-based SRO Pirelli GT4 America series and Japan’s Super Taikyu Series will receive early versions in 2023 to help with the evaluation program.
The price is set at $229,000, which includes the required race package though not destination charges and taxes.
The Z GT4 has been developed by Nismo and is powered by the same twin-turbo 3.0-liter V-6 found in the road car but with output dialed to 450 hp, up from the usual 400 hp. Torque is also boosted to 443 lb-ft, from the road car’s 350 lb-ft.
The chassis and suspension have been reworked for racing duty, and the car gets a new body kit with upgraded aerodynamics. A massive wing, a new front splitter, a vented hood with locking pins, and a new 18-inch wheels are all present. A stripped-out interior has helped get the weight down to 3,108 lb, which is almost 380 lb lighter than the road car.
Though it’s yet to be confirmed, some of the upgrades may eventually make it over to a Nismo-tuned version of the road car.
The GT4 isn’t the first racing version of the new Z, as a Z GT500 has competed in Japan’s Super GT touring car series since the start of 2022. A GT3-spec car may also be in the works as a replacement for the aging GT-R Nismo GT3.
The SEMA show runs until Nov. 4. Nissan also used the event to present a Z fitted with Nismo parts and accessories, as well as a 1,300-hp Z drift car powered by a modified Nissan GT-R engine. The drift car was built by Forsberg Racing for three-time Formula Drift champion Chris Forsberg.
