The 2023 Nissan Armada costs $52,095, including a $1,695 destination fee, Nissan announced on Friday. That’s a $500 increase over the 2022 Nissan Armada with no additions to the base Armada S, yet the relatively low price makes it the most affordable full-size SUV on sale now.

The 2023 Ford Expedition XL STX costs $55,670, barely edging out the 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe LS at $55,995. The newest full-size SUV, the redesigned 2023 Toyota Sequoia SR5, costs $59,795 but comes standard with a twin-turbo V-6 hybrid powertrain.

Powered by a 5.6-liter V-8 making 400 hp and 413 lb-ft of torque, the eight-seat Armada carries over with a 7-speed automatic driving the rear wheels or available four-wheel drive with a 2-speed transfer case. The throwback powertrain and endangered V-8 help the Armada tow up to 8,500 pounds. Four-wheel drive adds $3,000.

Nissan doesn’t skimp on standard features on the Armada, giving it the premium feel of other full-size SUVs without the upcharge. Standard safety features include automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, active lane control, and blind-spot monitors that make family hauling that much safer in the large SUV. Convenience features on the base Armada S include cloth seats, a 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto, and 18-inch wheels.

2023 Nissan Armada

The 2023 Armada SV costs $56,645, an increase of $880 over last year. It has roof rails, a trailer sway and trailer brake controller, synthetic leather upholstery, heated front seats, wireless smartphone charging, and remote start. Amazon Alexa compatibility is new for 2023 on SV and above grades.

The $60,065 Armada SL sees a similar price increase and adds a surround-view camera system, Bose audio with 13 speakers, leather seats, a heated steering wheel, a sunroof, and power tailgate.

At the top of the lineup, the 2023 Armada Platinum can be had with rear-wheel drive this year for $68,415. Even with four-wheel drive, the price increases only $520 over last year. It has quilted leather upholstery, a power-fold third-row seat, cooled front seats, 22-inch wheels, and a rear entertainment system.

Built in Japan, the 2023 Nissan Armada is on sale now.

