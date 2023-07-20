Jeep has overhauled its 2.0-inch lift kits designed for the current Wrangler and Gladiator pickup truck, the brand announced Wednesday. The new lift kits swap out the Fox shocks of previous kits in favor of Bilstein units, specifically Bilstein’s 46-mm monotube shocks with remote reservoirs.

There are specific versions of the kits for the Gladiator, Wrangler two-door, and Wrangler four-door, as well as for the various powertrains fitted to the vehicles. This extends to the diesel (discontinued on the 2024 Wrangler), 4xe plug-in hybrid, and V-8 powertrain options.

In addition to offering increased ground clearance, enabling larger wheels and tires to be fitted, the kits deliver improved control on various surfaces thanks to damper features such as a self-adjusting, deflective-disc valve that reacts almost instantly to surface changes, according to Jeep.

Also key are the remote reservoirs, designed to increase oil capacity and as a result improve heat dissipation. This in turn helps to deliver more consistent performance.

Jeep 2.0-inch lift kit with Bilstein shocks

In addition to the shocks, the kits include new springs, front lower control arms, front and rear stabilizer links, front and rear bump stops, and all necessary fasteners. They are designed as direct bolt-on kits, meaning no need for drilling, cutting or welding.

The lift kits are part of the Jeep Performance Parts range offered by Mopar. They can be fitted to Wranglers dating back to the 2018 model year and Gladiators dating back to the 2020 model year.

Each of the kits is priced at $2,095.

Related Articles