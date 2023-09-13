Cadillac on Wednesday revealed the 2025 CT5 at the 2023 Detroit auto show.

Due in showrooms next spring, the updated mid-size sedan boasts a new look up front, a new dash complete with a 33-inch display, and more standard equipment.

The split headlights of the current CT5 on sale since the 2020 model year have been replaced by a new design with stacked main units now joined with Cadillac’s signature vertical daytime running lights. The grille has also been enlarged and the mesh pattern revised. The lights at the rear keep their current look.

Inside, Cadillac has replaced the separate instrument cluster and infotainment screen with a single curved display spanning 33 inches. The addition of the new display also required a new design for the side air vents.

The infotainment system has built-in Google, providing quick and easy access to popular apps like Google Maps and the Google Assistant, as well as the Play Store for downloading additional apps. Amazon Alexa is also built in and buyers can add a 5G wifi hotspot.

2025 Cadillac CT5

Safety features either standard or available include blind-spot monitors with steering assist, automatic emergency braking including support for intersections, traffic sign recognition, and General Motors’ Super Cruise driver assistance.

The standard powertrains are unchanged. The base 2.0-liter turbo-4 continues with a 237-hp rating while the available twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 continues with a 335-hp rating. The transmission is a 10-speed automatic but buyers have the choice between rear- and all-wheel drive.

Updated versions of the CT5-V and CT5-V Blackwing are also coming for 2025, though Cadillac is saving details on the performance duo until closer to next spring’s market launch.

Potential buyers will also have to wait until closer to that date for pricing information for the 2025 CT5 range.

Production of the CT5 is handled exclusively at a GM plant in Lansing, Michigan.

Related Articles