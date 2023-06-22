Following an announcement that the GR Corolla Circuit Edition will continue for the 2024 model year, Toyota detailed the changes planned for the hot hatchback when it returns to U.S. showrooms later this year.

The GR Corolla launched for the 2023 model year, with production limited to 1,500 units for the U.S. Citing strong demand, Toyota in February confirmed that it will extend availability of the Circuit Edition, which slots between the base GR Corolla Core grade and the hardcore Morizo Edition (referencing a nickname for outgoing CEO Akio Toyoda) in the 2023 GR Corolla lineup. Toyota hasn’t said if the limited-edition Morizo grade will return, though it likely won’t.

Toyota followed up that announcement on Wednesday with details of the changes for the 2024 GR Corolla Circuit Edition. They’re fairly minor, starting with a new Blue Flame exterior color option. Forged aluminum 18-inch BBS wheels, which Toyota says are similar to the wheels from the 2023 Morizo Edition, are now standard as well.

2024 Toyota GR Corolla Circuit Edition

The blue theme continues inside with blue accents for the suede and synthetic leather seats, a blue-trimmed shift knob, and blue accent stitching. An eight-speaker JBL audio system is also standard.

Engineers also made some small changes to the shape of the front air duct, and added aluminum sheets to the front and rear bumpers, to improve aerodynamic performance. Materials used in the steering gear, rear suspension, and battery ground were also changed.

No changes were made to the powertrain, however. The G16E-GTS 1.6-liter turbo-3 still produces 300 hp and 273 lb-ft of torque, and is teamed with a 6-speed manual transmission and all-wheel drive.

2024 Toyota GR Corolla Circuit Edition

Toyota still hasn’t said whether GR Corolla production will still be capped at a certain number of units for 2024. The automaker did previously confirm that production will be increased, and that it was considering further extending the Circuit Edition’s availability into the 2025 model year if demand remains strong. Any continued availability of the GR Corolla, which is so fun that we named it a Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2023 finalist, is definitely a good thing, though.

The 2024 Toyota GR Corolla Circuit Edition is scheduled to reach U.S. showrooms this winter. Pricing will be disclosed at a later date.

Related Articles