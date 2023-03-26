Hyundai is already done with its budget Aston Martin phase and moving into the future.

On Sunday, the 2024 Hyundai Sonata debuted ahead of its formal introduction at the Seoul auto show on March 30. Light on details and long on design and technology updates, the refreshed Sonata looks to cut a new path forward.

2024 Hyundai Sonata 2024 Hyundai Sonata 2024 Hyundai Sonata

Gone is the Aston Martin-like grille. It’s replaced by a look seemingly inspired by “RoboCop.” The updated exterior sports new front and rear ends with full-width LED lighting, hidden inset horizontal headlights, and a grille that nearly overtakes the entire front clip. The nose follows the styling of the 2024 Kona.

Out back, a new black panel with a textured finish sits beneath full-width taillights. Sportier N Line models gain quad exhaust tips and model-specific double five-spoke 19-inch wheels. Every Sonata now features a rear spoiler, and Hyundai said the updated aerodynamics aid both with fuel economy and high-speed stability.

2024 Hyundai Sonata

Inside, the revised dashboard features two 12.3-inch screens mounted under one curved piece of glass. The digital gauge cluster’s tachometer and speedometer design looks similar to that of the Ford F-150 and upcoming 2024 Ford Explorer. The touchscreen also appears to have a new interface not seen in a Hyundai to date.

Hard buttons remain for core infotainment functions, along with a volume knob. Two knobs are retained for the climate control system, but a new touchscreen interface will be the main point of contact for most climate controls. A new column-mounted shifter similar to what’s found in the Ioniq 5 juts out from the bottom right of the steering column, and the three-spoke steering wheel has a new design.

Aside from saying it’ll come in standard and N Line trim, Hyundai isn’t talking powertrains, efficiency, trim features, or pricing yet. The automaker hasn’t even said when the 2024 Sonata will arrive in the U.S.

Stay tuned as more information becomes available.

