(iSeeCars) — Rising gas prices and federal tax credits for consumers of electric vehicles (EVs) have made Tesla—which accounts for nearly 70% of EVs—a significant player in the auto industry for over a decade.

Given their popularity and increasing accessibility, many consumers are curious about the charging options available for current models. Below, we explain what you need to know about how long it takes to charge each one of Tesla’s electric cars, while also noting their battery range, charging prices, and other variables involved in Tesla charge times.

Parked Charging Options

How you charge your Tesla and the charging time involved comes down to where you charge your car battery and what Tesla model you’re driving. According to the Department of Energy, home charging represents 81% of EV charging, with an additional 14% at work, and 5% at commercial charging stations.

Level 2 Wall Connector : A Tesla Wall Connector will give your vehicle a 44-mile range per hour charged, and you can expect a fully charged battery between 6 and 12 hours after you plug in, depending on the model. You can purchase a Wall Connector for $400 and have a certified Tesla electrician install it at your convenience for approximately $750-$1,500.

: A Tesla Wall Connector will give your vehicle a 44-mile range per hour charged, and you can expect a fully charged battery between 6 and 12 hours after you plug in, depending on the model. You can purchase a Wall Connector for $400 and have a certified Tesla electrician install it at your convenience for approximately $750-$1,500. Mobile Connectors: Tesla also offers more cost-efficient home chargers through their mobile connectors and adapters that are compatible with standard three-pronged, 110-120-volt outlets. These are priced as low as $200 and will provide your vehicle with 2-3 miles of range per hour of charging. Common charging models include the 120-volt NEMA 5-15 (15 amp breaker) and the 240-volt NEMA 14-50 (50 amp breaker). Although mobile Tesla chargers provide the slowest battery charge, they are efficient, cost-effective charging options for those who regularly drive less than 40 miles per day.

Tesla also offers more cost-efficient home chargers through their mobile connectors and adapters that are compatible with standard three-pronged, 110-120-volt outlets. These are priced as low as $200 and will provide your vehicle with 2-3 miles of range per hour of charging. Common charging models include the 120-volt NEMA 5-15 (15 amp breaker) and the 240-volt NEMA 14-50 (50 amp breaker). Although mobile Tesla chargers provide the slowest battery charge, they are efficient, cost-effective charging options for those who regularly drive less than 40 miles per day. Tesla SuperCharger and Destination Charging Network: If you’re planning a road trip, you’ll want to map out one of the 35,000, 24/7 Tesla SuperCharging stations. With a charging speed of 15 minutes for 200 miles worth of range, SuperChargers are ideal for Tesla owners away from home. The Tesla SuperCharger Network includes the many hotels, resorts, and densely populated rural and urban hubs equipped with destination chargers for Tesla drivers looking for fast charging on the road. These public charging stations aren’t as fast as a SuperCharger, but will still give your vehicle up to 44 miles of range per hour charged.

If you’re planning a road trip, you’ll want to map out one of the 35,000, 24/7 Tesla SuperCharging stations. With a charging speed of 15 minutes for 200 miles worth of range, SuperChargers are ideal for Tesla owners away from home. The Tesla SuperCharger Network includes the many hotels, resorts, and densely populated rural and urban hubs equipped with destination chargers for Tesla drivers looking for fast charging on the road. These public charging stations aren’t as fast as a SuperCharger, but will still give your vehicle up to 44 miles of range per hour charged. Third-Party Charging: Third-party charging stations can be found on Plugshare.com. Here you can use Tesla’s $250 CCS Combo 1 Adapter to charge your vehicle. These public charging sites charge at the same speed as a Level 2 Wall Connector.

Tesla Charging Times By Model and Charger Type SuperCharger Wall Connector NEMA 14-50 240v Plug NEMA 5-15 120v Plug Model 3 272 miles of range 25-30 mins 7 to 8 hours 8 to 12 hours 3 to 4 days Model Y 326 miles of range 25 mins 5 to 6 hours 12 hours 5 days Model S405 miles of range 30 mins 11 to 12 hours 16 to 17 hours 5 to 6 days Model X348 miles of range 25 to 30 mins 11 to 12 hours 17 hours 7 to 10 days

The chart above assumes your vehicle is starting at zero percent charge, however, how long your EV takes to charge will vary depending on four key factors in addition to the type of charger being used. The first, and most obvious, is how much your vehicle is already charged. The second is your vehicle’s charge rate and the source’s charging rate and power output. The last is temperature. Extreme cold or hot weather can cause your vehicle to charge slower and consume its charge more quickly. Experts recommend against charging your EV beyond 80% because high voltages can expedite battery degradation. A SuperCharging station will get standard Tesla batteries to 80% in around 15 minutes.

Tesla Charging: How Much Does it Cost?

Although you can expect to charge an average long-range Tesla vehicle for between $9.62 and $18.30, this number can change based on a wide array of factors, including charge capacity, miles driven, electricity rates, and charging method. Given that the average American drives 1,200 miles per month, and the average electricity cost in the US is $0.144 per kWh, here are the estimated costs to fully charge various Tesla cars.

Tesla Model 3 comes with a 62.3 kWh battery and 272 miles of range and will cost about $10.94 to be fully charged at a commercial station, or $0.04 per mile.

comes with a 62.3 kWh battery and 272 miles of range and will cost about $10.94 to be fully charged at a commercial station, or $0.04 per mile. Tesla Model Y comes with a 75 kWh battery and 326 miles of range. For a full charge, expect to pay around $13.16 or $0.04 per mile.

comes with a 75 kWh battery and 326 miles of range. For a full charge, expect to pay around $13.16 or $0.04 per mile. The standard Tesla Model S , which comes with a 100 kWh battery and has a range of 405 miles, can be fully charged for $17.55 or $0.043 per mile.

, which comes with a 100 kWh battery and has a range of 405 miles, can be fully charged for $17.55 or $0.043 per mile. Tesla Model X’s 100 kWh battery capacity costs roughly $15.29 ($0.053 per mile) to fully charge and has a range of 348 miles.



Bottom Line:

The amount of time it takes to charge a Tesla largely depends on the model and charging source. If you are in the market for a Tesla, be sure to compare charging options, rates, and costs by model, and region. Wall Connectors are useful for a speedy charge, but can be expensive to purchase and install. Mobile connectors offer a much cheaper alternative, but take considerably longer to charge. This makes them ideal for Tesla owners who do not drive more than 40 miles a day. If you’re driving long-range and crossing state lines, try to find a Tesla SuperCharging Station or a third-party charging station on your route.

