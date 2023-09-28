(Motor Authority) — The 2024 Kia EV9 is slated to arrive at dealerships late this year, and Kia on Wednesday confirmed a starting price of $54,900, excluding destination.

The starting price is for the entry-level Light grade which comes with a 76.1-kwh battery and single-motor rear-wheel drive. The motor is rated at 215 hp.

Additional grades will include the Light Long Range, Wind, Land, and GT-Line, all of which will come with a 99.8-kwh battery. Those grades are expected to come standard with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system rated at 380 hp, apart from the Light Long Range grade which is expected to feature the all-wheel-drive system as an available option.

A high-performance GT grade is also planned though it isn’t expected to arrive until early 2025.

2024 Kia EV9

Pricing for the other grades will be announced at a later date. Kia also hasn’t announced range estimates for any grades, though the automaker has previously hinted at a maximum range of 300 miles, in this case for the Light Long Range with single-motor rear-wheel drive.

Buyers looking for EV tax credits may want to delay their purchase. The first batch of EV9s will be built in South Korea but Kia plans to move production next year to its plant in West Point, Georgia.

Standard features on the EV9’s Light grade include DC fast-charging, 19-inch wheels, and seating for seven, with the driver’s seat featuring eight-way power adjustment and heating and cooling. All EV9s also feature a single curved display combining a pair of 12.3-inch screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment system, plus a 5.0-inch screen for the climate control. Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and a wireless phone charger are also standard.

Related Articles

When it comes to safety, Kia has added 20 electronic driver-assist features as standard. Among these are forward-collision warnings with pedestrian and cyclist detection and support for intersections. The system is also designed to provide some braking and/or steering input to help avoid a crash if the driver doesn’t react in time.