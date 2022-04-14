Skip to content
WSAV-TV
Savannah
71°
LIVE NOW
First News at 4
Savannah
71°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Savannah News
Local News
Crime & Safety
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Murdaugh Investigations
Ahmaud Arbery Case
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Georgia News
South Carolina News
National News
International News
Military
Politics
Washington
Traffic
Health News
Education
Community
Technology
What’s Trending
Press Releases
Automotive News
Top Stories
What’s open, closed on Easter Sunday 2022
Savannah Police: 2 injured in shooting
Twitter adopts poison pill to prevent Musk takeover
Average price of Easter basket nears $62
Video
On Your Side
On Your Side Stories
Consumer Reports
Submit Story Ideas
Weather
Forecast
Weather News
Alerts
VIPIR Radar
Live Cams
Hurricane Central
Report a Closing
WSAV Weather NOW App
Kris’ Weather Blog
WSAV NOW Weather
Marine and Tides
Climate Change
Hurricane Guide
Storm Watch 2021
Storm Team 3 Storm Tracker with Your Local Ford Dealers
WSAV NOW
WSAV Live Newscasts
Live News Coverage
Video Center
Contests
Weather Blog
News App
Weather App
Top Stories
Then and Now: RBC Heritage tournament
Video
Top Stories
5 ways to switch up your Easter egg hunt this year
Top Stories
Remembering Savannah’s youngest warrior
Gallery
When do Savannah’s pools reopen?
Savannah locals share songs they would add to Easter …
Today in History: 7 historical events on April 14
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Athlete of the Week
College Sports
RBC Heritage
Georgia Southern
Georgia Bulldogs
Jaguars
Top Stories
This is the only day MLB players can wear No. 42
Gallery
Top Stories
RBC Heritage Thursday Recap: Cameron Young rises …
Video
Top Stories
Athlete of the Week: Longtime RBC Heritage volunteer …
Video
Thousands attend UofSC WBB championship parade
Video
Track Olympian Allyson Felix announces retirement
Heritage Recap, Wednesday: RBC players Dustin Johnson, …
Video
Features
Celebrations
Remarkable Women
Buddy Check 3
Perfect Pet
Around Town
Community Calendar
3 Gives Back
This Is Our History
Music In Our Schools
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Coastal Experts
Shows
Programming
The Bridge
Where’s Bunny Ware?
WSAV CW
The VeryVera Show
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Email Newsletter Signup
Download the App
Regional News Partners
Advertise With Us
Work for WSAV
About BestReviews
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Please enter a search term.
Automotive
Mazda becomes premium brand with launch of new CX50
Top Automotive Headlines
Sponsored: 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer – America’s new …
Neon shortage sparks second wave of chip shortages
Level 3 autonomous driving coming to America
2022 electric range test: Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs Kia …
Best new car accessories
Dodge Power Brokers: Select dealerships ready to …
More Automotive
Which cities have the highest used car prices?
Used car prices are still on the rise: Which cars …
Where is the autonomous car?
Kia electric pickup, affordable model join expanded …
These are the best trucks for fuel efficiency
This is the average price of a used car in each state
Mercedes E63 S: Family sedan by day, supercar by …
Trending Stories
Man faces life sentence in murder-for-hire plot
Man, 50, found in bed with 7-year-old girl
Savannah Police: 2 injured in shooting
Army Times: Soldier’s death ‘not an accident’
Remembering Savannah’s youngest warrior