(CNN) – Now is the time to start planning a getaway. Tuesday is National Plan a Vacation day.

Whether you would like to swap the cold for warmer temps or check off a bucket list location, the final Tuesday in January serves as a reminder to not let too much time pass before booking travel.

Project Time Off says planning a vacation helps improve relationships, health, and happiness at work.

A few quick and easy tips: Calculate how many days you have to take, check your calendar, and share your plans with family, friends, and employers.

