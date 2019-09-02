Chatham Area Transit buses providing transportation for evacuation

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Starting at 8 in the morning Tuesday, Chatham Area Transit will waive fares and begin transporting residents without private transportation to the savannah Civic Center to assist in the mandatory evacuation of Chatham County.

Those without other transportation options can go to their closest CAT bus stop for service.

At the Civic Center, residents will be able to board Savannah-Chatham County Public School buses to travel to inland shelters.

All of CAT’s fixed-route vehicles contain features and equipment that allow riders with disabilities to board, ride, and exit vehicles. Pets are allowed on the buses.

Similar transportation services will be provided when evacuees return.

For more information or assistance finding the nearest bus stop, call CAT’s customer service line at 912-233-5767.

