Allegiant announces new nonstop routes from Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Allegiant Air announces five new nonstop routes from Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport.

Travelers can fly to Houston, Chicago, Illinois, New York and Florida starting later this year.

The new routes from Savannah come as Allegiant announces 44 new nonstop routes nationwide, including 14 routes to three new cities: Chicago, Boston and Houston.

“There is a lot of leisure demand for cities that are regional destinations, and this route expansion will address some of that need,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue.

“Also, this growth is about Allegiant being true to our mission as a company. We’re increasing the number of low-cost, affordable travel options for people who may otherwise be priced out of air travel.”

The new seasonal routes from Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport begin as early as May.

Belleville, Illinois via MidAmerica St. Louis Airport (BLV) – beginning June 6, 2020. Houston, Texas via William P. Hobby Airport (HOU) – beginning May 28, 2020. Chicago, Illinois via Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW) – beginning May 21, 2020. Punta Gorda, Floridavia Punta Gorda Airport (PGD) – beginning June 6, 2020. Newburgh, New York via New York Stewart International Airport (SWF) – beginning May 20, 2020.

