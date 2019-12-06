New safety report from Uber

SAVANNAH,Ga. (WSAV) – Raj Gupta along with his wife and two friends arrived in Savannah from New York City Friday to attend a wedding. One of the first things he did is order an Uber ride. But he told us he was also aware of a new report from the company regarding safety.

“I have daughters that take Uber all the time and from that perspective, this report was quite surprising and disappointing frankly,” he told us.

The safety report was issued by Uber and indicated that up to 6,000 sexual assaults had been reported (to them)in 2017 and 2018. There were nearly 500 reported rapes.

The report also indicated that Uber passengers and drivers had been victims of assault.

Mildred Dale who has been an Uber Driver since March told us she did “feel safe but does not drive at night.”

We talked to several other local drivers who said they have had some issues in terms of the neighborhoods they go to but other than that, they feel pretty safe driving.

Linda Hearne who has been driving for Uber for three years told me she has heard a few things from female passengers about what a “male driver has said to her.”

“They are always glad when I show up,” Hearne told me.

Anthony Vickers who has been driving for Uber for about two years told me that he doesn’t think that passengers avoid him because he’s a male driver. Vickers encourages all passengers (of any gender) to look up reviews of drivers and consider any other safety issues before picking a driver on the Uber app.

Uber promises some new safety features, including that users will be able to call 9-1-1 directly from the app and it is also instituting a pin code that can be used by a passenger to make sure they are getting into the right car.