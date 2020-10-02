‘When the Debt is Paid’ conference happening on Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A free conference for people with a criminal history is happening on Georgia Southern’s Armstrong Campus on Saturday.

The annual ‘When the Debt is Paid’ conference focuses on helping people with felony convictions and those who are on probation or parole in their transition back into their communities.

Speakers at the event will help guide people on how to navigate reentry barriers and show them how to access community support. Those who are facing challenges successfully reintegrating into society or the workforce are encouraged to attend.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said the city understands what can happen to people who are not given a chance to live a better life.

“We know that when people have paid their debt to society, when they return home they often face additional barriers. They pay their debt, but some people will never let them forget the debt,” Johnson said at his weekly news conference.

The conference will be at the Armstrong Center Ballroom (13040 Abercorn Street) on GSU’s Savannah Campus. It starts Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m. and goes until 2:30 p.m. Jermaine Wilson and Jenny and Rufus Triplett will serve as the keynote speakers. There will also be free giveaways.

Call (912) 344-3602 to register to attend.

Mayor Johnson said Savannah wants to help people who have criminal histories who want to change and said every citizen deserves a second chance.