The 2020 ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’ goes virtual

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Organizations that usually rely on physical support continue to find ways around the pandemic. More than 600 communities across the country join together every year by walking to raise awareness in the fight for a cure for Alzheimer’s Disease.

Like many others, this year’s event is taking on a new look. The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is happening virtually with an open invitation for people to join on a sidewalk, track, or path near them. Wednesday night, a virtual pep rally will kickoff the upcoming walk.

More than 16 million family members and friends care for loved ones with Alzheimer’s or another form of Dementia. In Georgia, there are more than 540 thousand caregivers. Advocates with the Alzheimer’s Association are encouraging people to join this year’s virtual presentations and take a stand to join the walk for all of the people impacted by Alzheimer’s.



“It is a family disease because it takes 24-hour care and it’s exhausting for one person to do it alone. They need all of the support that they can get in the community, and that’s what we do as advocates,” Donna Camacho an advocate for the organization, said.

Savannah’s virtual pep rally will kick off at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday night. You can email bmrivera@alz.org to register for the event. For the upcoming walk, you can register as a small team or as an individual. Although it is free to join the walk, people are encouraged to offer a donation to help raise funds for research to find a cure for Alzheimer’s and all other forms of Dementia. Click HERE for more registration information.

If you or someone you know needs support or help being connected with a resource, you can call the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24-hour hotline at 1-800-272-3900. Click HERE for their online resources.