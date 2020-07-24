Surprise! SPD gives 7-year-old bike for birthday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) helped make a young boy’s seventh birthday one to remember.

Thursday morning, officers from SPD’s Southside Precinct stopped by Mason’s house as he celebrated his big day.

Neighborhood Resource Officer Samantha Sosbe met the birthday boy last year during National Night Out. Since then, his family has run into her a few more times at various community events.

COVID-19 may have canceled his birthday party plans but his mom, Tori, reached out to SPD to see if they could help surprise him.

All he wanted this year was a bicycle, which SPD says has been hard to come by in recent days. But officers swooped in and made his birthday wish come true this year.

Sosbe told Mason to close his eyes and when he opened them — a bright blue bike was sitting in his yard, leaving him speechless.

Chief Roy Minter and Major Robert Gavin also stopped by with some gifts, including a t-shirt and a coin that only a select few people receive.

“It’s awesome to have the opportunity to take a little time out of my day to make a child in our community smile,” said Sosbe. “I hope he never forgets this day because I won’t!”