Around Town: Step One Automotive hosts meal event for military, medical workers, first responders

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Step One Automotive Group hosted a grab-and-go meal event for military, medical workers and first responders on Tuesday at Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM Fiat’s South location.

The locally owned Krazian food truck was on-site serving pre-packaged meals to frontline workers.

“This is just a way for Step One to say thank you to all the men and women who have helped to keep our community afloat during the pandemic,” said Step One Automotive Group Marketing Manager Maja Ciric.

Music and raffle prizes were also available for attendees.

Special guests, including Commander of American Legion Post 500 James Putney, Vice-Chair of Veterans Council of Chatham County Rich Noel and Commander of American Legion Post 135 Art Peltier showed up for the event.

“It is an honor to be asked to attend and we commend Step One for their dedication to the community and support of our country – this is a silver lining in these trying times,” said Peltier.