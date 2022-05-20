SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Senior Citizens, Inc. (SCI) announced their 2022 Legends, Leaders, and Life Well Lived Award recipients Friday during a luncheon at The Landings’ Palmetto Club.

“Having a life well lived is our organization’s vision. It’s why we work each day to provide and link people to the services and resources they need to age successfully,” said Patti Lyons, SCI president. “The people we are celebrating at the luncheon are role models who exemplify a life well lived.”

The 2022 honorees are:

Dr. Joe Buck: SCI says Buck has been a beacon to the community in the area of education, having worked for Armstrong State University for nearly four decades as Vice President of Student Affairs and serving as School Board President for Savannah-Chatham County Public School System for three terms.

G.H. (Herbie) Griffin: Griffin worked for 35 years at Colonial Oil, where he mentored generations of employees and helped launch many successful careers. An avid sports fan, the 100-year-old also served as the head varsity basketball coach at St. Vincent’s Academy and still plays golf twice a week.

Don Kole: The Savannah businessman has been an active community leader involved with the Live Oak Public Library, the Georgia Historical Society, United Way of the Coastal Empire, the King Tisdell Museum, and the Jewish Educational Alliance, just to name a few. His extensive and renowned private collection of African art is now on display at the Savannah African Art Museum.

SCI serves coastal Georgia through a variety of programs, from in-home nursing assistance to Meals on Wheels. Learn more about the nonprofit at seniorcitizensinc.org or by calling 912-236-0363.