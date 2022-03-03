SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – An engineering consulting firm is celebrating 75 years in the Hostess City.

Thomas & Hutton marked the occasion at the Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum Wednesday night a year after the 75th anniversary itself. The celebration had been postponed due to the pandemic.

The company was founded back in 1946 by two former U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Officers, Hue Thomas and Joe Hutton.

“The transformation and the growth in the Lowcountry and the Coastal Empire has been phenomenal. Fortunately, Thomas and Hutton has been able to be a part of a lot of major projects,” said CEO Sam McCachern.

The firm now serves 13 locations across the Southeast.