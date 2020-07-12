Savannah joins worldwide “Erase the Hate” rollout

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – More than 75 cities around the world rolled out to “Erase the Hate” on Saturday. The worldwide movement started in Georgia and quickly spread online through social media.

“Today it’s very important to bring us all together and I would say nothing’s better than that then a bunch of wheels,” Magen Peigelbeck “Painter,” a skater with the Savannah Derby Devils, said.

People came wheeling in on bikes, skates and all things that role to spread messages of love and unity.

Jami Ffrench-Parker, the organizer for Savannah’s rollout said she was inspired by a skater’s call to action.

“This was started by a skater in Atlanta about two weeks ago. She’s well-known on Instagram as skatefantasy, and she said on July 11th, we’re going to bring together skaters, and inline skaters, and roller skaters, and bikers on wheels all around the world and we’re going to come together and roll out to erase the hate,” Ffrench-Parker described.

Savannah was the third city to join the worldwide rollout, and skaters like 13-year-old Lily Head, traveled all the way from Bluffton, South Carolina to join the movement.

“People need to be equal,” Head said.

“We need to stand up and we all have a special role in it. We all need to come together and the group that you’ll find out here believes that we’re all equal, again genders, race, everything. We are here together, and what better time to show that than now,” Peigelbeck added.

Savannah’s organizer said the event was an opportunity for her to do more with her voice than adding support online or contributing a financial donation.

“I actually was in Atlanta the day after Rayshard Brooks was killed at the Wendy’s and I got caught in the protest where they walked out into I-85. While hundreds of protestors took over the street, I didn’t have a choice to stay behind the screen at that point, and then the next day I found out about this event and it seemed like a way for me be a part of the change that we all talk about and more so let’s come together and say we want a better tomorrow for ourselves, for our children, for our children’s children and how can we come together as a community and show the world this is what we want and we are all on the same page,” Ffrench-Parker said.