Savannah Greek Festival won’t return until 2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A beloved local tradition will have to wait until next year.

The Savannah Greek Festival announced online Monday that the event would not return until 2021.

The festival is typically held during October, bringing authentic Greek food, music and dancing to Savannah.

Facebook users seemed to be disappointed in the announcement, but understanding considering the ongoing pandemic.

“We will see you all in 2021 — Yiasou!” the festival’s announcement reads.

The event would be Savannah Greek Festival’s 70th year.