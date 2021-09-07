Savannah Greek Festival will return for 70th year with pick-up meals

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The 70th annual Savannah Greek Festival is on for October with a few changes due to COVID-19.

Because of the city’s moratorium on large events, organizers say the festival will only offer food for pick-up on Oct. 7, 8 and 9.

Guests will be able to order a variety of authentic Greek dishes online and visit the Hellenic Center to grab their food. Walk-up and drive-thru ordering will not be available.

The festival was canceled entirely last year due to the pandemic. Organizers say this year, safety remains their number one concern.

“We are very excited to be able to host a festival this year, even if it is in a different form,” a Facebook post from the festival reads. “And as always thank you for your support.”

Fans of the festival can follow along on Facebook for future updates.