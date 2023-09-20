SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – City of Savannah At-Large candidates faced off in debates Thursday at the Tourism Leadership Council’s (TLC) monthly luncheon.

Candidates had the chance to share their platforms and take questions on the issues that matter most to constituents.

WSAV News 3’s Tina Tyus-Shaw moderated the event.

The debate was made possible by TLC, the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce, the Savannah Downtown Business Association and WSAV.

The municipal election is set for Tuesday, Nov. 7.

At-Large Post 1

Incumbent Carol Bell, Jason Leslie Combs, Roshida Edwards, Curtis Singleton, Marc Anthony Smith, Tony Thomas and Clinton Young

At-Large Post 2

Incumbent Alicia Miller-Blakely and challenger Patrick Rossiter