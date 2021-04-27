Savannah Woof Gang stores celebrate new ownership

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah’s Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming stores are expanding under new leadership.

David and Michelle Pence — Savannah locals and pet parents to Lucy, a 14-year-old Yorkshire Terrier — have assumed ownership of all six franchise stores in the area.

The pet stores offer grooming, healthy foods, gourmet baked treats, supplies and accessories.

“From knowing a dog’s name to learning their dietary needs, to asking about a client’s hometown to providing a pet grooming service that perfectly meets the needs of the client and pampers their pet — all of these elements create a memorable in-store experience and happy customers,” said Michelle Pence.

The new owners celebrated the expansion at the Oglethorpe store on Tuesday, inviting community members to stop by.

They plan to hire more pet groomers and retail associates who have a passion for pets.

Visit Woof Gang’s store locator online to find a location near you.