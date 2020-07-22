Ronald McDonald House takes on Savannah River Challenge

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Ronald McDonald House of Savannah is taking on its sister charity house in Augusta for the first-ever Savannah River Challenge, a virtual kayak race.

Between the two cities is a 400-mile return trip along the river, so the houses are asking 400 donors to pledge $25 for each mile.

Every dollar donated will stay within the Savannah and Augusta charities to help families with sick children in their time of need.

“Our houses have always been here and always will be there for our families and their critically ill children,” said President and CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Augusta Betts Murdison.

“C’mon Savannah, we all know which city is better and more philanthropic,” CEO and Executive Director of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Savannah Bill Sorochak teased. “Give today!”

To pledge your support in the Savannah River Challenge, visit here.