SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A fundraising event Thursday gave people the opportunity to enjoy music, drinks and food aboard a riverboat while helping out a good cause.

According to organizers, the Rollin’ on the River event offered stunning views of the Savannah skyline and cuisine from the Savannah Riverboat culinary team.

Proceeds from the event will help support the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire.

Check out the fun from the event in the photo gallery below!