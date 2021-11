SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – That Great Gretsch Sound! is now open at Plant Riverside in downtown Savannah.

The interactive museum‘s opening was made possible by a partnership between the Fred and Dinah Gretsch School of Music at Georgia Southern University and The Kessler Collection.

Guest speakers, the Southern Pride Marching Band and Freedom, Georgia Southern’s bald eagle, gathered Thursday to celebrate the display of Gretsch instruments.