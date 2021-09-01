PHOTOS: Savannah/Hilton Head airport celebrates The Salt Table grand opening

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah/Hilton Head International held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday to celebrate the grand opening of The Salt Table’s newly expanded shop.

The new store, located in the concourse, offers a variety of products made in the Savannah area, from salts and seasoning blends to teas and wine.

The location is also said to host the “smallest spirits shop in the state of Georgia,” with a selection of locally crafted distilled products that can be brought aboard planes.

“Carol and I, and the entire Salt Table team, couldn’t be more pleased to have a shop at the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport featuring some the finest food products, wine, and spirits produced in Georgia and South Carolina,” The Salt Table owner and founder Dave Legasse stated.